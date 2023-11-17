MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buddy, the dog who was burned due to an electric extension cord being around his neck, visited those who started a case against the child responsible.

Buddy met with the Tate County Investigators and volunteers on Friday. He received a special Tate County Deputy badge from Sheriff Brad Lance, along with a lot of hugs and doggy treats.

The incident took place back in April 2021. Buddy suffered from the burns, which damaged parts of his face and fur.

(Photo courtesy: WREG’s Mike Suriani)

Under state law, the child responsible could not be prosecuted because he was under the age of 13 during that time. This caused a public outcry, leading to the creation of Buddy’s Law.

Buddy was later adopted by Dr. Elizabeth Swanson, who is employed at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine.