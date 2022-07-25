MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A document uncovered by WREG shows how Memphis schools Superintendent Joris Ray impacted the career of a district employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

A licensure advancement form was received as part of an open records requests, and right in the middle of it is Ray’s signature.

It states he did the evaluation for the woman, meaning he was a supervisor. We are choosing to not reveal her identity.

The date is stamped January 30, 2004.

That date is important, because it would have been just 20 days after the woman signed a non-disclosure agreement following an affair with Ray, according to recently filed divorce documents.

There was no information about any of the affairs or how long any of them lasted — only that Ray has admitted to them.

WREG tried to speak to Ray through his attorney. So far, Ray is remaining adamant that his private actions have not broken any rules nor violated any Memphis-Shelby County School district policies.

Ray is currently on leave while an external review is conducted to see whether he violated any policies.