OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Mississippi minister and educator is accused of sex acts with several underage boys he knew from his position as their pastor, tutor or employer, according to affidavits from Olive Branch Police.

Daniel Paul Harris, 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of molesting (touching a child for lustful purposes), two counts of sexual battery and one count of unnatural intercourse.

Harris is listed in documents as a pastor at a church at 8300 Craft Road, which is the address of Olive Branch Christian Church. A website also lists him as CEO of the Kaimen Center, an extracurricular academy for homeschoolers and others, at Olive Branch Christian Church.

Documents related to five victims were released Friday by Olive Branch Municipal Court. The victims’ names have been redacted but some details of the alleged crimes, including oral and anal sex, are written plainly.

The documents allege that sexual crimes occurred at Harris’ home, at a gym on Highway 178 and at his church. They state more than one victim came to Olive Branch Police with the accusations on May 1.

This story will be updated.