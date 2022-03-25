MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a doctor’s vehicle in a hospital parking garage.



Police said the incident began on Wednesday afternoon at Methodist University Hospital when David Medlin attempted to cut a woman’s catalytic converter off of her car inside the parking garage.

According to police records, Medlin was lying on the ground in between his vehicle and a woman’s SUV. Police said when the woman asked him to move, Medlin told the victim he was just getting something from under his car.

When hospital security arrived at the scene, Medlin allegedly got into a physical altercation with them. Security eventually detained Medlin after pepper-spraying him.



When officers spoke to the victim, she told police she noticed her vehicle made a very loud sound when it started. The victim told police she thought that her catalytic converter was being cut off by Medlin.



Investigators noted the victim’s catalytic converter had been cut, but not entirely removed. A red Bauer power saw was located next to Medlin’s car.

After arresting Medlin, officers began a search of his vehicle. Police said that they placed Medlin into custody and noticed a broken saw blade in his front left pocket which matched the blade on the saw.



Police said they searched the center console and found three plastic baggies containing a “green leafy substance consistent with marijuana” inside a cigarette pack.



Police kept searching and found another plastic baggie containing “a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine” inside the center console in addition to another cigarette box that contained a straw.



Officers continued searching and located a bottle of promethazine and a black digital scale in the console, as well as a glass pipe and plastic baggie containing a “crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine” inside the car’s sunglasses compartment.



Police noted that there were a large number of various tools also present in the trunk of the vehicle.

Medlin has been charged with vandalism, four different drug charges (marijuana, cocaine, promethazine and methamphetamine) and possession drug paraphernalia.



Medlin’s bond has been set at $15,000 and his next court appearance is set for March 29.