MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More people are gathering for food and fellowship as the holiday season continues, but some could be leaving with germs and illnesses like COVID, flu, RSV, and even the common cold.

So how can we stay healthy?

Dr. Sandra Arnold with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says around this time of year, they see a lot of children with flu and respiratory illnesses, so people of all ages need to stay safe.

Dr. Arnold says if you are sick this season, the number one rule is to stay home.

“We are seeing our fair share of patients with serious bacterial infections at the hospital,” she said. “You don’t want your family to make people sick if people are coming over, so if you aren’t feeling well, don’t come to the party because people don’t want you there.”

We asked Dr. Arnold if people should be cautious about large gatherings ahead of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“You cannot be sure that you will not be exposed to someone who has a respiratory virus this time of year, even if everyone says they feel okay. So depends on what your risk tolerance is,” she said.

We looked at the most recent report from Shelby County Health Department. It shows from December 17 to December 23, there were more than 800 new COVID cases, and six more people have died from the virus.

“One of the reasons we’re having such a bad respiratory season is because we went two years without any virus and now we are still paying off that immune debt,” Dr. Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold says masks and hand washing are still great ways to stay safe.