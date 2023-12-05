MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly raping and robbing a woman in her home while her children were present in 2008.

According to Memphis Police, on November 2, 2008, a woman was setting up a yard sale in Nutbush. While walking into her home, a man walked behind her with a gun.

The suspect, later identified as Antonio Hughes, threatened to shoot her and her 6-year-old son. She tried to resist, but Hughes pushed her inside.

Antonio Hughes

Reports state that he fired the gun and then held it to her head. Hughes made her take her son in the room with her other son.

Hughes demanded money and got $52. He then took the woman to the bedroom and demanded sex, while holding the gun to her head.

Moments later, the woman’s family member found a pillowcase with DNA evidence in the bushes nearby.

In August of 2021, the evidence was sent in for DNA testing. On February of 2023, the pillowcase came back positive and was forwarded to TBI.

On June 12, 2023, the DNA identified Antonio Hughes as the suspect.

Hughes was taken into custody Monday. He is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Rape and Aggravated Robbery. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.