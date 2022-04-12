MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Security changes are coming to Beale Street after this weekend’s triple shooting outside of a club, officials say.

If you hit Beale this weekend, wanding with hand-held metal detectors will be happening from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

At the moment, those detectors are used beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and ending when the crowd reaches a certain level.

Young said wanding was in use earlier in the night Saturday, but had ended before the shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

They will also collect a $5 security fee starting at 9 p.m., but are still determining how late they will be collecting the fee.

Paul Young, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission, said Tuesday he and his team met with members of the mayor’s administration and Memphis Police.

Young called the shooting, which killed one man and injured two more, an isolated incident. He believes the groups knew each other.

He doesn’t want it to define the street. He also called it brazen since it happened in front of police.

Young said they’re also looking at adding more lighting to parts of the street, and horse-mounted patrols may be part of the plan.

Mayor Jim Strickland has said he isn’t clear whether guns are allowed by state law on Beale, a public street.

But Young said, the way they see it, when they close off the street it is then a public space, so they have the right to limit if guns are allowed.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Monday that many options are on the table to keep Beale Street safe, including a possible limit on clubs’ hours of operation.

“I think we’ve really got to talk to Beale Street owners, why do they have to be open that late?” Strickland said.

Beale Street and the surrounding part of downtown will be busy as the Grizzlies start their playoff games at home Saturday.