MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund.

Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest Memphis. The customer had demanded a refund for her order.

Ousley allegedly went outside to her car, grabbed a gun and fired a shot into the air, placing the customer in fear for her life.

Ousley, 31, admitted to officers at the scene that she fired the shot, police said. She is charged with aggravated assault.