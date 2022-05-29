MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers say they stole meat products from Dixie Queen in the 4000 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis.

Police said video surveillance shows the man and woman stealing the meat products after the man forced the door open on Thursday.

The suspects were riding in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV.

Officers also said another man later arrived on the scene with a box on his head and also stole products from the restaurant.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this incident.