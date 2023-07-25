MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is set to hold a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed live in the player above.

The press conference comes after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland strongly criticized the DA’s office for dismissing charges against a woman caught on video firing shots at a police officer in front of a Whitehaven police station last year.

Mulroy’s office said Monday that decision was made after a thorough review of video and statements by the officer and the suspect.

They said Mulroy would address the issue at Tuesday’s press conference, along with other issues.

