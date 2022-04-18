MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after a dispute over a splat gun, according to Dyersburg Police.

Dyersburg Police responded to the area of Parks Thurmond just before 11 a.m. Friday.

According to police, Miracle Randaul, 21, approached a vehicle occupied by an acquaintance and another family member requesting a splat gun, a toy gun that fires small gel beads that expand after being placed in water for a few hours.

A dispute took place and resulted in Randaul being struck by the vehicle as the acquaintance attempted to drive away.

As the vehicle was leaving, Randaul’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Triston Pirtle, fired shots at the vehicle with a handgun.

Police say three people were in the vehicle including at 10-year-old and an 18-year-old.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Pirtle was taken into custody Monday and is being held in jail pending Dyersburg City Court actions. He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Randual is charged with three counts of assault and vandalism under $1,000.

The Dyersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about where Randaul is located to call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.