MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Mississippi and FEMA have announced the opening of Disaster Recovery Centers in Montgomery, Panola and other counties to help survivors of the devastating March tornadoes.
The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is also a mobile Disaster Relief Center in Monroe County with different hours.
FEMA said the following in their press release: “It is not necessary to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to apply to FEMA. Homeowners and renters in the six counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, or use the FEMA App for smartphones to apply.”
Below is a list of available centers in Mississippi:
Carroll County
J.Z. George High School
900 George St.
North Carrollton, MS 38947
Humphreys County
Humphreys County Library
105 Hayden St.
Belzoni, MS 39038
Monroe County
Justice Court Building
1619 Highway 25
Amory, MS 38821
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Coliseum
200 Recreation Dr.
Winona, MS 38967
Panola County
MS State University Extension Center
245 Eureka St, Suite C
Batesville, MS 38606
Sharkey County
Heritage Manor
431 West Race St.
Rolling Fork, MS 39159