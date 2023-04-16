MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Mississippi and FEMA have announced the opening of Disaster Recovery Centers in Montgomery, Panola and other counties to help survivors of the devastating March tornadoes.

The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is also a mobile Disaster Relief Center in Monroe County with different hours.

FEMA said the following in their press release: “It is not necessary to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to apply to FEMA. Homeowners and renters in the six counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, or use the FEMA App for smartphones to apply.”

Below is a list of available centers in Mississippi:

Carroll County

J.Z. George High School

900 George St.

North Carrollton, MS 38947

Humphreys County

Humphreys County Library

105 Hayden St.

Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County

Justice Court Building

1619 Highway 25

Amory, MS 38821

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Coliseum

200 Recreation Dr.

Winona, MS 38967

Panola County

MS State University Extension Center

245 Eureka St, Suite C

Batesville, MS 38606

Sharkey County

Heritage Manor

431 West Race St.

Rolling Fork, MS 39159