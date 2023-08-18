MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee is triggering the release of federal funding to aid in recovery efforts in communities affected by severe storms.

On Friday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) applauded President Biden’s major disaster declaration which will help communities including Fayette, Shelby and Tipton Counties after severe storms that occurred on June 25 and 26.

According to a press release from the office of Congressmen Cohen, the declaration approves public assistance while individual assistance is still pending review.

Cohen urged Governor Bill Lee to request this federal disaster relief and emergency assistance immediately following the storms.

The funding will be delivered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Memphis has weathered more than its fair share of severe weather lately, and my office has been working with local, state, and federal officials to bring home the resources we need to help offset the cost of recovery and prevent further damage by strengthening local infrastructure,” said Cohen in a press release.

He also said that with local budgets already strained, and with so many important priorities on the table for Shelby County, the federal disaster relief is going to ease the pressure and help produce a strong recovery effort.

According to the press release, this is the third round of federal disaster recovery assistance that Cohen has worked to secure for TN-9 in the last year.

In March, he requested assistance through FEMA for storms that took place on December 22-27 in 2022. He also requested assistance in May of this year for communities in Tipton County following storms and tornados that struck on March 1-3.

Cohen said he also wrote to Governor Lee urging him to request federal disaster assistance for damage done to homes, businesses, and utilities in Memphis and Shelby County following the severe thunderstorms that took place beginning July 18.