MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after Collierville police say a disagreement during a pickup basketball game led to a shooting Friday.

Officers responded to the disturbance call at Niki McCray park at 6:14 p.m.

According to police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot the victim during the disturbance.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a white or silver four-door car.

Collierville Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).