MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was accused of making fraudulent returns while working for Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cordova.

On April 5, Memphis Police say they interviewed the loss prevention manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods. He filed a report regarding an employee, Alan Weems, who stole over $70,000 through false transactions.

Reports say Weems had been making fraudulent returns for over the past 12 months, receiving a total of $73,526.00. This alerted Dick’s Sporting Goods audit department.

Video footage showed the date, time and register Weems used to make the false transactions.

The loss prevention manager positively identified Weems in a six-person photo lineup as the person responsible for the fraudulent returns.

Alan Weems was charged with Conspiracy-Theft of Property.