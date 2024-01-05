MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a woman during a dice game outside a Raleigh gas station in December.

Marvin Watkins, 18, is charged with Reckless Homicide and Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000.

On December 9, a shooting occurred at a store in the 3900 block of Frayser-Raleigh Road. A woman, later identified as Tatyana Fitzpatrick, was shot and killed.

Video footage showed Fitzpatrick sitting on a wall while looking at her phone. Behind Fitzpatrick, six men were playing dice.

Memphis Police say three men suddenly started shooting towards Frayser-Raleigh Road. When they finished, one of the men, who wore a hoodie with a large star on the back, fired once more, striking Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick immediately fell off the wall and landed on the ground.

Marvin Watkins

MPD received a CrimeStoppers tip that the man responsible for shooting the woman was Marvin Watkins; the tipster provided police with his Facebook account. He resembled the man wearing the hoodie.

On Thursday, officers saw a white Nissan Altima with a fraudulent temporary tag. Watkins was the driver and he was taken into custody.

Watkins denied shooting a gun but identified himself as the person in the photos.

Bond has not been set. Watkins is set for a hearing Jan. 8.