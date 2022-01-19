MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission has selected a development team to repurpose the 100 N. Main Building.

A proposal by 100 N. Main Development Partners — composed of Kevin Woods, Billy Orgel, Jay Lindy, Adam Slovis and Michael McLaughlin — was chosen by the board Wednesday. The group was chosen from an initial field of 11, and six finalists.

The 37-story, mid-century skyscraper is the tallest building in Memphis, but has been vacant for more than five years.

“We want to see this structure preserved,” said former Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young last year. “We want to see some action happening on this part of downtown. It’s such a critical point along Main Street.”