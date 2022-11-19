MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate.

According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff until Memphis Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital and remains there. The cellmate in question has been relocated to “administrative segregation” while officers continue to investigate.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.