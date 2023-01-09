MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the moments surrounding a confrontation with Memphis police that left a person in critical condition over the weekend.

The TBI calls it a “use-of-force” investigation, but what’s being publicly released about that investigation is being kept quiet for now.

Memphis police say on Saturday night, officers stopped what they describe as a reckless driver near Raines Road and Ross Road in Hickory Hill. But as they approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred and the driver took off running, they said.

After a pursuit officers once again tried to take the driver into custody and once again there was another confrontation. This time that driver was taken into custody.

But the driver “complained of having shortness of breath” and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Due to the person’s condition, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy called for the TBI to handle the investigation.

This is the seventh time Mulroy has called for the TBI to look into a case involving Shelby County law enforcement since he became DA at the end of August. According to his office, Mulroy can call in the agency to investigate at his discretion.

Before winning his position, Mulroy was endorsed by family members of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — loved ones of people killed after interactions with police across the country.

Mulroy campaigned on accountability. Monday, his office said the redacted reports of this investigation will eventually be made public.

The District Attorney’s Justice Review Unit will review this case as well.

MPD would not tell us how many officers have been relieved of duty during this investigation, saying “all available information has been released.”