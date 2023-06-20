MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lauderdale County deputy who was shot Sunday in Ripley, Tennessee, is recovering in a Memphis hospital, local authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jereka Maclin was brutally assaulted by her child’s estranged father, La’Rico Farmer.

Reports say Farmer went to the victim’s house and shot her in the head and face two times. He left the scene and wrecked his car in Dyer County.

After a search, Farmer was found at a home in Trenton, Tennessee, where he took his own life.

Deputy Maclin, a school resource officer who is scheduled to graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on June 23, is expected to fully recover, LCSO said. The department released a statement on the incident:

“Deputy Maclin is a single mother of one child and has a passion for helping the youth of Lauderdale County, and this is why she chose a career as an SRO. Deputy Maclin’s grit, strength and will to live are second to none as she is alert and recovering at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Though her injuries are severe and her journey is far from over, she is expected to recover fully.”