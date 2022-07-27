MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Southaven will spend years behind bars for distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the Department of Justice press release on Wednesday.

Court records state that 27-year-old Daniel Blake Coulston used a minor to create child sexual abuse material on his cell phone. The DoJ said Coulston admitted to sharing the content with others via social media.

“We see far too many of these types of cases, and it is our hope that lengthy prison sentences will serve not only to remove guilty individuals from society but will also act as a deterrent against heinous crimes of this nature,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a press release.

Coulston was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on Wednesday, July 27.

“Our underage citizens depend upon the adults of the community to protect them. Those who violate the innocence of our youth deteriorate the safety of our society’s future. The FBI maintains a commitment to support our local and DOJ partners in aggressively investigating and preventing harm to minors,” Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby said in a press release.

The FBI as well as the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department took part in this investigation.