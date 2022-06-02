UPDATE: Authorities reported at 10 a.m. that the suspect, Brian Parker, is now in custody. Southaven police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is currently a heavy police presence on Getwell and Church as police report an active investigation and search for a suspect.

A carjacking and multiple robberies were reported in Olive Branch on Thursday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department.

Police say the suspect was located near Getwell and Church Road.

The intersection of Getwell and Church Road is currently blocked as the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Olive Branch police and Southaven police investigate the area.



