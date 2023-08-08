DESOTO CO., Mississippi — In DeSoto County, the race for the next Sheriff and District Attorney will be underway soon.

Polls will open at 7 a.m., all across Mississippi. One of the big races in DeSoto County is who will replace Sheriff Bill Rascoe, who is retiring after a 15-year tenure.

There are two Republican candidates on the ballot– County Supervisor Michael Lee and retired Lieutenant Colonel for Mississippi Highway Patrol, Thomas Tuggle.

There are no Democratic challengers in this race, so, one of them will sweep the general election come November.

Another race we are following is Desoto County District Attorney Bob Morris seeking re-election. He was appointed DA in September of last year by Governor Tate Reeves, filling the vacancy after former DA John Champion passed away.

He is being challenged by Attorney Matthew Barton. Barton previously served as an intern in the DA’s office while in law school. Right now, he serves as a special prosecutor.

There are also no Democratic challengers in this race.

WREG will keep you updated as election day gets underway.