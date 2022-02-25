DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Millions in federal funding is on the way to make upgrades and improvements to the wastewater infrastructure system in DeSoto County.

This week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District signed an amended agreement with the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority increasing the federal participation funding limit for the county’s wastewater infrastructure system from nearly 84 million dollars to 130 million dollars.

Those involved in the partnership said the financial support will benefit residents for decades.

Project manager Zachary Cook with the Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District said the services affect thousands of customers from Walls to Horn Lake, including parts of Olive Branch.

“It helps to support continued expansion of the wastewater system within the footprint of the customers,” Cook said.

The Vice President of DCRUA told WREG the additional funding is expected to create 1,000 new jobs over the next eight years.

The federal aid will go towards many things including expanding existing wastewater treatment facilities, new aeration equipment, and building a new concrete tank as the county’s population skyrockets.

Almost $11 million in the new funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last November.

Currently, part of DeSoto County uses Memphis’ sewer system. That is part of an agreement that will expire next year.