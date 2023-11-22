MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Dream Center will be giving away deep-fried turkeys with all the fixings to 300 families within DeSoto County for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday morning, up to 100 volunteers of all ages came together to take part in the annual event at the DCDC.

“The people that volunteer at the Dream Center throughout the year and for this event are from everywhere,” said Jenna Kern, Director of DCDC.

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

Terri Sparkman, the Coordinator of DCDC said this massive undertaking is designed to help those who otherwise may go without.

“We help the underserved in DeSoto County, we help them to dream again,” Sparkman said. “There are so many families that are struggling just to make ends meet.”

The families will not only receive a turkey, but broccoli, green beans, sweet potato casseroles, sweet tea, and dessert are also included.

“Right now, I have 12 pages of families that have written in and just said, ‘Hey I can’t have Thanksgiving without this,'” Kern said. “We purchase the food from a local vendor and so people’s donations throughout the year – that’s how we get this food. We just want them to be blessed, we want them to have a wonderful season.”

DCDC will also host 120 families, who are already selected, for their Winter Wonderland. This event is a chance for parents to wrap donated gifts to put under their Christmas trees. There will be crafts, food, and reading of Christmas stories.