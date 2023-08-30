MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County deputy is in the hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit that ended in a crash in Memphis.

Memphis Police say during the pursuit, there was a crash at Third Street south of Holmes Road and a DeSoto County deputy was injured.

The deputy was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

MPD and DeSoto County deputies are currently searching for the suspects that fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.