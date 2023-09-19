MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desoto County announced on Tuesday that Text-to-911 is coming to the area.

Starting October 1, the system will allow citizens to text 911 in emergency situations.

In a statement, the county said, “While Text-to-911 will be possible on and after this date, the

Emergency Communications Commission would like to remind citizens of the NENA Standard ‘Call when you can; Text when you can’t’ guideline.”

Texting is not meant to replace voice calls to 911, the county said. Its purpose is to give another form of contact when calling is not an option.