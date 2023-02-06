MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced a deputy has been relieved of duty following an administrative investigation.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said this is related to a November 2022 arrest and the use of force. Video of this encounter was discovered on social media which prompted the internal investigation.

No other information was released at the time by the sheriff’s department. This does not appear to be related to the Tyre Nichols incident that happened in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.