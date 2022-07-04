MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect and a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy are in the hospital following an incident in Cordova Monday night.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive, a suspect involved in a disturbance ran over a deputy and the deputy shot the driver.

The deputy was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition. The suspect was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about the disturbance or what led up to the incident.

SCSO said TBI is now leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. WREG will update as more information becomes available.