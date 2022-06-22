MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering after being attacked by a pair of dogs on Tuesday.

All of those deputies were treated for injuries at the scene but we don’t yet know how badly they were hurt.

It all happened Tuesday at a mobile home along Bethuel Road in Millington — where the deputies were responding to a 911 call.

The deputies say the suspect, James Lockett, confronted them with a knife and hatchet.

According to court records — he tried to sic his dogs on the officers multiple times.

Eventually, the officers convinced Lockett to drop his weapons, but as they moved in to arrest him, the dogs attacked the officers until one of them shot and killed both animals with a service pistol.

The 32-year-old suspect now faces multiple charges — including six counts of aggravated assault.

He is expected to be in court Wednesday morning.