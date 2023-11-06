MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who has been missing since October.

Ronecia McKinney, 24, was last seen on October 8 walking in the St. Elmo/New Brownsville area in north Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office says McKinney is 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds, and has black and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange Old Navy coat, and orange, pink, and black tennis shoes.

Ronecia McKinney (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

If you see Ronecia McKinney, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625 or SCSO detectives at 901-222-5600.