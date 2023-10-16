HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Questions are still surrounding an apparent murder-suicide that left a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy and a Madison County corrections officer dead in Haywood County Saturday.

Monday, flags at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were lowered to half staff in honor of Sharon Sangster Lee.

Lee, who was a corrections officer for 12 years, was fatally shot Saturday allegedly by her husband Anthonie Lee, who reportedly took his own life.

Anthonie Lee was a 32 year veteran of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday on its Facebook page, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our Corrections Officer, Sharon Sangster Lee. Sharon had been a valued member of our corrections division for 12 years, hired on March 16, 2011. Sharon’s absence will be deeply felt, and her memory will forever be cherished within our walls. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharon’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will be forever grateful for the dedication and service she provided to Madison County.”

Deputies responded to the Lee home on TJ Mize Road in Haywood County Saturday night after receiving an ominous call around 10:30 p.m.

“The caller identified herself and stated that Sharon Sangster Lee and Anthonie Lee were having marital problems and that Mr. Lee had pulled a gun on Sharon, his wife,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

Sheriff Garrett said Sharon Lee had been talking with a friend Saturday when issues escalated.

“She was upset, said that Anthonie Lee had pulled a gun on her, and she had been talking to her friend over the phone at that time,” he said.

Deputies found Sharon Lee dead from multiple gunshots and Anthonie Lee dead with one gunshot wound to his head. The couple was found in a truck parked on the property, where a gun was also recovered.

Sheriff Garrett said he has no record of any previous domestic related calls to the Lee home.

“Not in the past, but during that day, they were having difficulty,” he said.

We reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a comment but were told the incident is still under investigation.