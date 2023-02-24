MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he fraudulently cashed an $8,000 check from Lakeland Middle School, Shelby County detectives say.

According to records, on September 16, the financial director of Lakeland Middle School told police that several checks were fraudulently cashed without their consent.

On October 19, a check was made out to “Shawn Brown” for the amount of $8,82.21. The signature on the front was forged and endorsed on the back by “Shawn Brown.”

On October 20, the check was deposited to an Orion bank account. During the investigation, investigators determined that the account belonged to Shawn Brown.

Police also received video footage of Brown making the transaction in a silver Mercedes. Officers believed the car belonged to the suspect’s girlfriend.

The banks were able to stop the payments on the check. According to reports, there were other fraudulent checks cashed by other unknown suspects. Authorities had no other leads besides Brown’s.

Brown was charged with forgery of $ 2,500-$10,000 and theft of property of $2,500-$10,000.

Authorities did not disclose how Brown or the others received the checks from Lakeland Middle School.