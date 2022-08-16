MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Brooks Museum of Art says it’s thrilled about its new home soon to be along Riverside Drive.

The museum will be built where Fire Station #5 currently sits.

The fire station and the parking garage next door will be demolished, starting this week.

As a result, Union Avenue will be closed between Riverside and Front Street for at least the next 30 days.

The new museum will span more than 100 thousand square feet, and include many free exhibits, with an expected opening coming in 2025.