MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delta flight from Atlanta turned around over Memphis and flew back after its crew noticed a problem Sunday night, an airline spokesperson said.

A Delta flight with 196 passengers was on its way to Seattle when a problem was spotted with a wing de-icing mechanism, Delta said.

That prevented the plane from flying above a certain altitude in frosty conditions Sunday night.

Preliminary information from Flight Aware shows that the plane took off from Atlanta around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, circled Memphis, and flew back to Atlanta at an altitude of 5,000 feet. According to Flight Aware, the aircraft in question was a Boeing 757-200.

Delta said the flight returned safely to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 10:30 p.m. local time. The FAA is investigating.