MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Delta Boule Charitable Foundation is gearing up to host its annual awards on Friday night.

They are awarding grants to five organizations including the Sickle Cell Foundation and Memphis Challenge.

Over the past few years, the group has awarded more than $125,000 in grants to local non-profits and community groups.

Their goal is to provide funding to help organizations that are making a positive impact within the local community.

WREG’s Alex Coleman and April Thompson will be emcees for the event.

The black-tie gala will take place at the National Civil Rights Museum at 7:00 p.m.