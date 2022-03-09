MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Delivery and rideshare drivers are taking a hard hit as gas prices skyrocket.

Regular gas at the Exxon in the Medical District with cost you up to $4.39 a gallon, over 30 cents more than the current statewide average.

Picking up an order at Chic-Fil-A, DoorDash driver John Lowe says the rising gas prices have sliced his earnings.

“I was making around $1,000 a week now it’s down to about $650 a week,” he said. “I don’t get to do as much stuff as I’d like to do anymore.”

Tamara Smith also delivers full-time for several companies including DoorDash and UberEats. She said she’s feeling the burden as well.

“If the gas can go down I’ll be much more happier,” Smith said. “I make around $200 a day but I do have to spend $75 a day just to get around.”

Lowe says currently delivering isn’t worth the hassle.

“A lot of the drivers I know have stopped doing it just because of the gas prices rising up,” he said.

We reached out to both Uber and DoorDash to see if any relief is being offered.

In a statement, DoorDash said it offers access to discounts including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders.

Smith is holding out hope that prices will go drop soon.

“I love working for the driving companies. We’re just going through a tough time with the nation. Hopefully, the gas prices will go down,” she said.