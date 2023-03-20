MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen working as a DoorDasher told police his money was stolen, and he was strangled and left stranded while on the job.

An 18-year-old, according to a filed police report, was robbed of $13 while delivering food on March 6.

As it turns out, the person accused of stealing the teen’s money and leaving him with bruises was no stranger. The victim told police his friend Devin Crutcher agreed to drive the teen around to make food deliveries because his car was out of service.

Without warning, Crutcher allegedly became irate when he did not receive a tip.

Crutcher is said to have demanded the victim pay up. When he didn’t, the teen said he was strangled. The victim told detectives he managed to CashApp Crutcher $13 and he was let go.

It’s unclear if Broadmoor Street in East Memphis is where the alleged attack happened, but it’s where police were called.

Crutcher was arrested two weeks after the alleged attack. He is charged with robbery.

According to court records, he appeared before a judge and requested a public defender. He is set to go back to court Tuesday.

We reached out to DoorDash for comment regarding the allegation and to find out if any rules were broken. We will let you know once we hear back.