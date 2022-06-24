MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a delivery driver outside a church Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the DoorDash driver was delivering food to New Hope Baptist Church before 2 p.m. She knocked on the door but no one answered.

As she walked back to her car, two men wearing black hoodies approached her.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a black gun and demanded her keys but the victim walked past him, got in her car, and locked him out.

The suspect pulled on the door handle while the second suspect opened the unlocked passenger side door. He managed to take the victim’s phone and money out of her purse.

The suspects fled the scene northbound through the parking lot.

Investigators say both suspects are between the ages of 18 and 20, standing between 5’5 and 5’7′, and weigh approximately 140-150 pounds.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.