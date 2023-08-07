MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Months after a delivery driver had his work van stolen from outside a Cordova flower shop, police have made an arrest with the victim’s help.

The van was stolen on April 28 from a strip mall in the 7800 block of Trinity Road. The driver said he left it running to grab a delivery address when someone jumped into the vehicle.

The victim said he and another man followed the van to a gas station on the Germantown Parkway, and he tried to take the vehicle back.

The delivery driver said when he opened the passenger-side door to get inside he was dragged by the van. He hurt his arm but got a good look at the driver.

The victim later contacted police and identified 22-year-old Nicholas Redden as the car thief.

According to court records, he told investigators he saw a new story about Redden being arrested for another auto theft and recognized him as the man who stole his vehicle.

Nicholas Redden (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said on May 31, Redden tried to run from police in a stolen Infiniti and had 21 uncut key fobs in his possession. Redden was charged with reckless driving, evading arrest, theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, altering tags, possession of burglary tools and a dangerous weapon, and released on a $50,000 bond.

Monday, he was locked up in the Shelby County Jail on new charges of aggravated assault and theft of property, and his bail was set at $100,000.

Redden is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.