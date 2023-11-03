MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after a body was found in South Memphis.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a “man down” call on Elvis Presley and Rose Hill Road on October 19. According to police, officers found a decomposing body.

Police did not give a cause of death for the victim but are referring to his death as a homicide.

Memphis Police have not identified the victim. Police say the victim was a man possibly between the ages of 27 and 48 years old. The victim was reportedly around 5 feet 10 and had multiple tattoos.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.