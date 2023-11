MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several lanes of traffic are closed after pieces of debris fell on I-55 Friday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, two southbound right lanes of I-55 near Third Street are closed due to “debris on the roadway.” There is only one lane of traffic open at this time.

TDOT cameras show pieces of concrete on the roadway. Workers are currently working to clear the scene.

Memphis Police say officers are assisting TDOT with traffic control.