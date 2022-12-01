MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a FedEx employee died while on the job.

Airport officials tell WREG that on Wednesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital. A 48-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

Officials with FedEx confirm he was an employee, saying, “We are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all of those affected by this event.”

While FedEx declined to provide any specifics surrounding the accident, WREG has learned the state’s occupational safety and health administration is conducting an investigation.

An OSHA spokesperson tells WREG that investigators arrived at the facility Thursday and plan to get to the bottom of what happened. They will be conducting interviews with management and employees and reviewing the company’s records.

This is the second person to be killed at the World Hub this year and third overall death at a FedEx facility in the Mid-South.

At this time, officials have not released the name of the person killed. OSHA says their investigation could take eight to ten weeks to complete.

OSHA will not release any information regarding the incident until the investigation is final. The report, which will detail the agency’s findings, will be open for review by the citizens of Tennessee when it is done.