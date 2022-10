MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County.

Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as they continue their investigation.