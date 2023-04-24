MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting in Southwest Memphis that left two people dead.

The violent attack happened Sunday, just before 8 p.m. near East Peebles and Meadowbrook. Those in the area awoke to news of a double homicide outside their front doors.

The cause of the shooting still remains unclear.

“I am really ashamed of Memphis. I’ve been here all my life, born and raised here. It’s a disgrace,” said a woman in the area. The crime rate is the reason she left the community a few months ago.

“We are sinking our own city, and people don’t realize it,” she said.

Those we spoke with say what happened was alarming for several reasons, number one being the location, since it happened a few feet from a church.

Sadly, what happened was undoubtedly a harsh realization for not one but two families, as two lives were tragically cut short.

As of now, police have not released any information on the gunmen. If you know anything that could help detectives call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.