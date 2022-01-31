MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Frayser resident says reckless driving is out of control and he’s calling on the city to take action before more lives are lost.

This month, there have been at least three crashes in a one-mile stretch of Overton Crossing Street, a well-traveled road in the area. The collisions have claimed the lives of at least six people with the youngest victim being 5 months old.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to show his face out of fear of retaliation, said he heard the most recent crash reported by Memphis Police Saturday night.

That one didn’t claim any lives but he said drivers can be clocked going at least 30 mph over the speed limit any time of the day.

“They could do 200 tickets on this street every day and I just don’t understand why the city won’t do something about it with all these people getting killed,” he said. “I called Mayor Action Center and I told a woman about it. It’s just a waste of time. I just have to live with it or have to move. I been here all my life and I can’t just get up and move as old as I am.”

He said it’s not only a life-threatening issue but also becoming costly as the problem grows during the pandemic.

“They losing control someone on that curb up there and they just plow into my fence,” he said. “They tore it down eight times and I have to fix it.”

WREG reached out to the both the city and councilperson in the area to see if there are any solutions in the works.