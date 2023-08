MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been detained after a deadly motorcycle crash in South Memphis Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at South Third Street and East Belz Boulevard. A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The north and southbound lanes at South Third and East Belz are closed at this time. MPD advises using an alternate route until the area is back open for traffic.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.