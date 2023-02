police car in the city of madrid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis.

MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in non-critical condition.

