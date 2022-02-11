CORDOVA, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration suspended a Cordova pharmaceutical company on Friday for distributing large doses of opioids to Texas last year.

Authorities say Wholesale Rx, also known as Tyler Pharmaceuticals, is being suspected of selling controlled substances onto the black market.

According to DEA investigators, Wholesale Rx is responsible for shipping over two-million dosage units of opioids to Houston last year.

On Wednesday, Wholesale Rx was served an immediate suspension order of their DEA registration.

DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Houston Division Daniel C. Comeaux released this statement:

“The immediate suspension order is a clear reminder that our rigorous enforcement to keep our communities safe knows no state lines. We will come after those DEA Registrants that fail to adhere to federal laws designed to ensure the safe and legal distribution of pharmaceutical drugs. This case is another example of the DEA’s continued commitment to combat our nation’s opioid crisis and ensure registrants remain compliant to reduce the diversion of controlled substances that drives drug overdose deaths and violent crime in our communities.”