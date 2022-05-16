MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department’s Captain wants you to be aware of someone impersonating a bail bond employee to scam people out of money.

“Has worked for bonding companies before and she is calling people who are using bonding companies saying, ‘hey I work XYZ bonding company, you can just pay me the money and then I’ll pay your bond back,'” Jeremy Dodson said.

However, Dodson said the bonds are not getting paid back.

“People were still getting picked up on their bonds,” he said. “Bonding people were still going after people and we get the people in an interview and they’re like, ‘No, I’ve already paid and this is who I paid.'”

Detectives are not sure about the number of victims, but they believe this scam has been going on for several months.

“We know she has been doing this for quite some time now,” Dodson said. “You don’t want to deal with the bonding companies or go up there or maybe show yourself. So you’re like, ‘Okay, I’ll just pay this person and then she or he can pay the bonding company for me.'”

Dodson said if you get a call from someone asking for money, he suggests contacting the company directly before paying.

“Where it’s a bonding company, whether it’s someone from law enforcement identifying themselves as someone from a fugitive or a detective division, we’re never going to ask you for money straight to us,” he said. “We’re never going to ask you for Green Dot cards, ATT cards, Amazon Prime cards, and neither are they.”

If you have been a victim of scam in DeSoto County, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (662)-469-8035.